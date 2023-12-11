Kelly departs Robertson Oval for return to the Ovens and Murray League

Wagga Tigers star Jackson Kelly is headed back to the Ovens and Murray League next season.
Five years after finishing a two-season stint with Wodonga Raiders, Kelly is set to return to the O&M but this time with Albury Tigers.
Kelly was pursued by clubs across the country and gave serious consideration to heading to the Gold Coast with his younger brother Ben, as well as reuniting with former coach Daryn Cresswell at South Cairns.
But ultimately the lure of another crack at the highly-rated O&M, as well as the option of staying close to home led Kelly to Albury.
"I was going to go up to Queensland with Ben, just for a bit of a lifestyle change but I did know that I've played O&M before and I liked the footy there. I'm quite happy around the Wagga area, they're quite a professional club and I've kept in contact with them for a little while and made the decision last week," Kelly explained.
"I find the O&M a pretty good standard of footy. You can still enjoy life but it's also serious enough to get the best out of yourself. Solid trainings, good teams, good players, so it will be good to test myself again."
The 27-year-old has spent two seasons at home at Wagga Tigers and three years in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL) since his last taste of the O&M.
Having won a premiership at Wagga Tigers in 2019 and a SANFL flag at Norwood in 2022, Kelly is confident he will return to the O&M a better footballer than his first stint.
"I was there when I was 21 last time. I've had three years in the SANFL, that definitely helped me mature as a player and get that experience, especially playing in a grand final and winning over there, it was a pretty good experience," Kelly said.
"So it was good to do that and come back to the O&M confident in my ability to play well at that level as well."
After switching between Wagga and Adelaide early in the season, Kelly ended up playing 13 games for Wagga Tigers this year, making their best on eight of those occasions.
His departure is the latest blow to Tigers, who have already lost his younger brother Ben, league best and fairest winner Jock Cornell, Brady and Dylan Morton, as well as Jeremy Piercy.
Kelly said it was a tough decision to leave.
"Yeah it definitely was. I was umming and ahhing for ages," he said.
"I really enjoy it here with all of the boys, my junior mates that I grew up playing footy with...it was hard, I'm comfortable there but while I can, while I'm still a pretty good age, while I'm in my prime to play some good footy, I thought I'd give it another crack.
"It was either going to be O&M or the QAFL and I think the O&M will suit me."
Kelly will make the move to Albury in the new year.
He said former Wagga Tiger Jake Gaynor was one connection that drew him to Albury Tigers.
"I've been talking to him a fair bit about it, there's a few other boys over there that I've met and I know and hopefully I can go over there and it's quite easy to fit in, not having to get to know everyone," he said.
