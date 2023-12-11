The Daily Advertiser
Kelly departs Robertson Oval for return to the Ovens and Murray League

By Matt Malone
December 11 2023 - 1:06pm
Jackson Kelly on the run for Wagga Tigers against Narrandera at Narrandera Sportsground in June. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Tigers star Jackson Kelly is headed back to the Ovens and Murray League next season.

