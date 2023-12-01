AFL Queensland club Broadbeach secure Riverina talent for next season

THREE talented Riverina footballers will play at AFL Queensland club Broadbeach next season.
Wagga Tigers key position utility Ben Kelly, Turvey Park premiership player Jack Haggar and Bulldogs young gun Harry Isaac have committed to Broadbeach.
Kelly had been looking to join his partner on the Gold Coast and was pursued by a number of clubs before settling on Broadbeach, where he will be joined by Haggar and Isaac.
Haggar, a former captain of Turvey Park, decided on the move for a change of scenery after helping the Bulldogs to a drought-breaking premiership in September.
Isaac, the Riverina League under 17.5 best and fairest, plans to move there for university.
"Just a change of scenery, mainly. It was more of a lifestyle decision because I'm young, I want to move out of Wagga for a bit and try something new," Haggar said.
"That's the main reason for the move and they got in contact with me because they heard about it and it went from there."
Kelly returned to Wagga Tigers this season after three injury-plagued years at South Australian National Football League (SANFL) level in Adelaide.
He kicked 14 goals from 14 games and was used as a key pillar at both ends of the ground. The 25-year-old is looking forward to testing himself at a higher level again.
"I can't wait actually. I think it's going to be a good standard of footy," Kelly said.
"I spoke to a few clubs and they all said that the QAFL is a rising competition. There's a heap of interstate boys that move up there because they want to live on the coast. It's bloody good.
"It's good that you can move up there and play good footy too."
Kelly said the season back home at Tigers provided exactly what he needed.
"It was just a pit stop with all the injuries that I had over in Adelaide," he said.
"I didn't play a whole heap of footy because of my injuries so I came back, fixed that up and started hitting some form at the back end of the year too so it's all gone to plan.
"I'll go up and play better footy again."
For Haggar, 25, the move probably wouldn't have happened if it hadn't of been for Turvey Park's premiership success.
He can now leave content with what he's achieved at Maher Oval.
"I've sort of done everything I wanted to do at the club," Haggar said.
"I've played 100 senior games and then just to win the flag this year really topped it off.
"That's when I really sort of thought I could go try something new now. It would have been hard to move if we lost it."
Haggar can't wait to test himself at a higher level and take on some of some of his idols.
"Looking at the signings and it looks to be getting pretty strong. There's a fair few of the ex-AFL players that have decided to play up there," he said.
"There's a couple of my idols are up there playing now so it's going to be pretty funny if I end up lining up on Daniel Rich or someone like that.
"I'm a massive Lions fan. He's up there at Noosa, Mitch Robbo is at Morningside. It will be pretty funny."
All three had connections to Broadbeach through their fathers.
Paul Kelly's former teammate Craig O'Brien is heavily involved at the club, while former Turvey Park player Drew Iverach was the link for the Bulldogs pair.
The boys will make the move north in January and can't wait.
"It's in a bloody good spot, the ground is absolutely amazing so they've got good facilities and it's closest to where I'll be living," Kelly said.
"I think they've been in a fair few of the recent grand finals and won one so they're a successful club. At the end of the day, I want to try and win a flag. That got me over the line as well."
The trio will join fellow Riverina product Jacob Townsend at Broadbeach.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.