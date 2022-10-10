Following a three year stint playing in the SANFL, Ben Kelly is looking forward to returning home and completing some unfinished business at Wagga Tigers.
After stints at both Central District and Norwood, Kelly is excited ahead of returning to Robertson Oval next season.
"It's very exciting," Kelly said.
"Coming back to the Tigers was always the plan, obviously it's the home club and it should be good.
"Murray (Stephenson) is going to be a great coach and I've played with him before, so I know what I'm getting myself into."
Although being hampered by injuries during his three years in Adelaide, Kelly says it was a fantastic experience and that he has learnt a lot during his time there.
"It was awesome," he said.
"It was a great experience and you think you know a bit about footy, but you don't until you head over to the SANFL.
"I met a lot of great people and great coaches and learnt heaps about footy and I couldn't speak more highly of it."
A talented footballer before he ventured over to South Australia, Kelly believes that his game has definitely improved since being a part of the system over there.
"It's a whole other ball game going over there," he said.
"They nit pick you and you've got to work on your contested marking and also your leads.
"I believe marking is the biggest component of my game that I've improved on, just because of the knowledge that they have over there and the way you can go about it."
Kelly's last game in yellow and black was the 2019 preliminary final where an unfortunate hamstring injury ruled him out of the following week's grand final where the Tigers defeated Griffith.
He unfortunately also missed out on the Tigers 2016 premiership after missing the last few games with a broken rib.
After missing out on two premierships, Kelly said he definitely had some unfinished business at the Tigers.
"It's a huge reason why I've decided to come back," he said.
"I missed the success both of those years through injury, I've got a huge emphasis on getting my body right and just playing some footy and seeing where it goes.
"But I definitely want to win that grand final."
Another reason for Kelly's return is his best mate Dylan Morton who has just been announced as an assistant coach to Stephenson for next season.
Kelly and Morton both headed to Adelaide in 2020, and Ben was looking forward to coming back to the Tigers alongside Dylan.
"Dyl and I have been best mates for a long time and we both went to the SANFL together," he said.
"He's another reason why I came back as well, he knows his football and it's going to be a good year."
The RFL has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of seasons and Kelly is looking forward to returning back to his home league and getting amongst it.
"Murray has told me that the league has gone up a fair bit so that's exciting," he said.
"I'll be happy to get back out there on the field with no injuries hopefully and see what I can do.
"There is a lot of mateship and camaraderie that comes with being in the RFL.
"You kind of know everyone that plays for the other teams, so there is a bit more on the line so to speak."
After missing the finals this year, Kelly is hoping that he will be able to help the Tigers return to the top five next season.
"I really hope so," he said.
"I think Murray has been very proactive in the off season and hopefully we get a few more.
"But I think we should be playing finals next year and that's definitely the goal.
"It should be a good year and I'm excited to come back."
