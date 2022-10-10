The Daily Advertiser

After a three year stint in the SANFL, Ben Kelly is looking forward to returning home to Wagga Tigers for next season.

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 10 2022 - 2:30am
Ben Kelly back home at Robertson Oval on Monday, he is looking forward to be back in yellow and black next season.

Following a three year stint playing in the SANFL, Ben Kelly is looking forward to returning home and completing some unfinished business at Wagga Tigers.

