Ivill makes another code switch as part of Tumut's new coaching set up

Tumut's Group Nine premiership defence has been struck another blow with star fullback Mitch Ivill adding to their long list of departures.
Ivill has returned to rugby union after being installed as co-coach of Tumut in Southern Inland.
He will be joined in the role by Jon Carmody.
Ivill has spent the last three seasons with the Blues, including playing an instrumental part in their grand final victory in September.
However he felt the time was right to head back to his junior as he looks to emulate the same level of success with the Bulls.
"I think it will be a nice challenge and from what the Bulls have told me and shown me they look like they've got quite a strong team," Ivill said.
"I don't know a lot of the players but it should be good.
"I don't have too many years left as I'm starting to get to the back end with all those injuries so I felt while I still can it would be a good idea to go back and try to win my junior club a comp, their first comp."
New Tumut president Kurt Greenhalgh is thrilled to have Ivill back at the club.
Greenhalgh is hoping he can help lead the club forward alongside Bulls stalwart Jon Carmody.
"Jon has been part of the Bulls since he was 13 years old so he's got experience around the club and his knowledge of footy is just next level while Mitch Ivill is coming from a rugby league premiership last year but he was a Bullant from juniors right through so his experience, all round football and willingness to win and drive is what we think can take us to the next level," Greenhalgh said.
Ivill will also add some more depth to their back line.
It's something the Bulls have been looking to focus on over the past few seasons after usually relying on their forward pack.
"There's going to be a bit of a different dynamic for us and we'll be pushing in a few positions we're normally lacking in," Greenhalgh said.
"We're going to have a bit more depth in our back line when we normally have plenty of forwards."
Ivill is looking to use his Group Nine finals experience after stepping up to coach the Bulls.
He's hoping he can help them take the next step.
"I've had some good coaches over the last couple of years in Zac (Masters) and Lachie (Bristow) so I'll definitely be taking on some of their advice and learn from what they did when I was playing under them," he said.
"Zac and Lachie were really good at bringing all the boys together, we obviously had quite a few good players but I think the backbone of our team was that we wanted to play for each other.
"I want to try to bring a bit of that."
The Bulls were knocked out in the first week of finals last year.
They are set for some turnover including representative halfback Jack Ketteringham leaving for an opportunity in Canberra.
TJ Sala is also set to step away from the game while Christian Mata'afa Brown has also moved on.
However Greenhalgh expects some new international recruits will complement their existing local talent.
"We've got a couple of players from abroad as this year there's been a big influx of people wanting to come to Australia and go rural," he said.
"It's been pretty good for us as all they want is a bit of a job.
"There's three for now but there's still talks with three or four other ones."
