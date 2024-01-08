The Daily Advertiser
Ivill makes another code switch as part of Tumut's new coaching set up

By Courtney Rees
January 8 2024 - 4:00pm
After helping Tumut Blues to a Group Nine premiership, Mitch Ivill has returned to Southern Inland club Tumut Bulls as part of their new coaching set up. Picture by Les Smith
Tumut's Group Nine premiership defence has been struck another blow with star fullback Mitch Ivill adding to their long list of departures.

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

