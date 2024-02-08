The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lions land the prized signature of rival midfielder for new season

MM
By Matt Malone
February 8 2024 - 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Powell (left) in action for Narrandera against Wagga Tigers during last year's Riverina League season. Picture by Ash Smith
Jack Powell (left) in action for Narrandera against Wagga Tigers during last year's Riverina League season. Picture by Ash Smith

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong have swooped on the signature of accomplished midfielder Jack Powell.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.