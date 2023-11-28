Tiernan returns to Cootamundra to take up assistant coach position

East Wagga-Kooringal forward Jacob Tiernan has returned to Cootamundra for next season.
Tiernan has headed back to Cootamundra where he will take up an assistant coaching position under fellow former Hawk, Joe Scott.
Tiernan played every single one of EWK's 17 games this season and proved a valuable key position utility for coach Matt Hard.
But Tiernan has been lured back to Cootamundra, where he spent the previous three seasons from 2020-22.
He will provide valuable experience to Cootamundra in AFL Canberra's third grade competition, having amassed 160 first grade games at EWK, including the 2016 premiership.
Scott will head into his fifth season as coach of Cootamundra and will be looking to return the Blues to finals next year.
Tiernan is just the second departure from the Hawks following Tom Tyson's decision not to travel again from Sydney next season.
In the meantime, they've added in new coach Jake Barrett, Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard, Dylan Morton, Mason Dryburgh, Jeremy Piercy, Bryce McPherson and Zac Randal.
Meantime, Paul Bourne has returned to the presidency at EWK after their annual general meeting on Sunday.
Bourne replaces Darren Cuthbert, who took over amid a mid-season restructure at the club this season.
Lindsay Gillard remains vice-president, Sarah Wakeling is the club's new secretary, while Kellie Hartley is treasurer.
