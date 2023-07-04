DARREN Cuthbert is the new president of East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Hawks have undergone a mid-season restructure with outgoing president Paul Bourne stepping down and into the role of football operations manager.
Lindsay Gillard has taken on the vice-president role.
Bourne said the restructure had nothing to do with the Hawks' recent results, where they have lost five of their last six games.
He explained the change happened 'two weeks ago' and has about sharing the load at the top.
"It's a big job and I suppose with the restructure, what we've been able to do, we've got three guys at the top doing that job instead of one," Bourne explained.
"That was what it was all about. That enables Darren Cuthbert and Lindsay Gillard to do the day to day running of the footy club and I've gone into a more football operations role.
"Everything's still all good. I'm still heavy involved it's just spreading the load."
The Hawks play host to North Wagga at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
