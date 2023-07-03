A bit of self belief has led East Wagga-Kooringal across the finish line to earn a 4-goal win over Barellan.
Playing coach Claudia Barton said she was feeling neutral before the game, not quite sure how it'd fall.
"It was definitely a tight game, it was pretty neutral how I was feeling, I wasn't confident that we'd win but I was also pretty confident that we wouldn't lose, so it was a bit of a mixed bag going into the game," Barton said.
A side that's struggled with self confidence this season, Barton said it was exciting to see her team believe in themselves and get a result.
"It was definitely a challenge, and it was a challenge the girls were up for, they showed they definitely wanted to win, it was an awesome game to be a part of as a coach," she said.
"I could see I didn't have to say too much, it was at the quarter time breaks when I was reiterating go back to basics, let's just do the simple things well and go from there.
"They showed every intention of wanting to win and they executed what we've been working on at training as well."
Working with the group to get around their defenders and use their speed to advantage, Barton said it was exciting to watch everything come together for the group.
"The team in general, they are typical centre court height, and that's across the board, so it doesn't make it easy playing majority of teams because they are usually taller than us," she said.
"So my main thing as a coach is working towards the front, and using speed, with shortness comes speed, and also having the confidence to back themselves to do it."
Across at Ariah Park Recreation Ground, without their playing coach Sharnie McLean, Northern Jets still held onto a lead over Marrar.
As the side continues to battle with injury, McLean said she's hoping to be off the sidelines sooner rather than later after re-injuring her ankle against Temora.
Watching on as her team barrelled towards a 14-goal win, she was pleased with how her side came together through injury to get the win.
"Coming into the game, we've had a few injuries with a couple girls injruing their knees, and we've bene very short on players," McLean said.
"We only had six or seven of our run on team and had to borrow a few A reserve girls to fill in, so we were a little bit worried on that aspect of things but we were still very confident we could push through that can come together as a team."
Impressed with the accuracy of her shooters this weekend, McLean said their performance combined with the strong rebounding skills in their defensive circle helped guide them to the win.
"It was just a well rounded team, they gelled well together bringing the ball down the court, it was really good to watch," she said.
After a tense one goal win in the A reserve game, McLean said those backing up into A grade did well to fight fatigue and get their job done.
East Wagga-Kooringal 35 d Barellan 31 at Gumly Oval.
Temora 76 d Coleambally 44 at Nixon Park.
North Wagga 65 d Charles Sturt University 19 at McPherson Oval.
Northern Jets 56 d Marrar 40 at Ariah Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
