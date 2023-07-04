Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Jeremy Rowe said his side would look to respond strongly this Saturday against Griffith after another disappointing loss at home over the weekend.
The Goannas went down to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by 20 points which was their third loss of the season at Mangoplah Sportsground.
The defeat also meant they dropped to fifth place on the Riverina League ladder and Rowe knew the importance of bouncing back strongly ahead of a difficult three week run which includes games against the Swans, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Turvey Park.
"We are in a position where we certainly need to respond again," Rowe said.
"Respond to play some better footy for four quarters, but also respond to find a way to win.
"The logjam in the ladder is incredibly tight and with every loss you make your job a little bit harder and with every win you put yourself in a position to secure a top five spot or still be able to keep one eye on the top three.
"There is plenty at stake every week at the moment and it goes without saying that we are definitely looking to bounce back and put ourselves in the winners circle.
"We are always being as active as possible during every week to give ourselves the best opportunity to achieve that."
Sam De Sousa, Ethan Schiller, Jack Warden and Matt Kelly all didn't face the Demons over the weekend and Rowe admitted that Warden was the most likely to face the Swans out of that quartet.
"Jack was a late withdrawal due to representative commitments as he got a late call up for that," he said.
"He will be available Saturday pending him getting through some footy this week unscathed, that's just a wait and see.
"Sammy would be 50-50 at this stage and we will give him every opportunity to get up and we are really hoping we can bring him back into the team.
"I think at this stage Ethan Schiller would be regarded as unlikely, he gets scans on his knee on Thursday.
"Pending what comes out of those scans, there could be a possibility that there may be a method of strapping that could assist Eth get through a game of footy.
"We are a bit unclear on what is going wrong with his knee at the moment so we just need some black and white diagnosis which will either lead to him having some form of rehab program over the next few weeks which I think is highly likely to occur or there may be a shorter term approach to sorting Eth out once we actually know what we are up against.
"Then we had Matt pull out on Friday afternoon as he's just still working through some unexpected things with his employment.
"He may be able to work through those and make himself available for this weekend and ongoing or it may actually end up that we don't get to see Matt at all.
"We are fully supportive of him committing to his new profession in the fire department and we didn't foresee the hurdles to arise on Friday when he got some fresh information at his graduation about what the expectations were there.
"But he is still working through those and we are optimistic without being confident that we might see Matt into the side this week."
Two players who won't be making a return for the Goannas are Taylor Clark and Harry Nunn who were both cleared out of MCUE prior to the June 30 deadline late last week.
Nunn played five out of the Goannas first six games however had since put his season on hold due to move to Kiama for employment reasons.
Clark meanwhile only managed the two games and Rowe admitted an ongoing hamstring issue had unfortunately derailed the young defenders season.
"We've had ongoing conversations about his hamstring injury and the poor guy just hasn't been able to get right," he said.
"We were really excited about bringing Taylor into the group and he has been really engaged and done everything that he possibly can to get his hammy right and it just has been one of those things that hasn't worked.
"The last conversation we had was in empathy to his situation where we said that he's done nothing wrong and we've done nothing wrong, but sometimes something gets to a point where it's difficult to see it working.
"He was probably looking at having another 2-4 weeks on the sideline and then obviously having to come back through the reserves.
"As a guy travelling from Wollongong, we said to him that we will commit to you and we are here to make this work if you can make it work, but we have genuine empathy for your situation if you wanted to be cleared back to Wollongong to try and pinch a bit of footy late in the season without having to travel.
"We were very supportive with that."
