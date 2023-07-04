The Allies are in the box seat to win their first AFL Under 18 Boys National Championship after defeating Vic Metro by 44 points over the weekend.
The team composed of players from the Northern Territory, NSW-ACT, Queensland and Tasmania have won all three of their games so far and victory against Vic Country this weekend would guarantee them their first championships victory.
Coolamon's Charlie McCormack continued his stellar Allies campaign kicking three goals in the 15.9 (99) to 8.7 (55) victory which brings his tally to 10 goals for the championships.
Turvey Park's Jack Glanvill also played his first game of the championships while fellow Bulldog Harvey Thomas continued his solid campaign for the Allies.
The Bulldogs had good representation at the national level over the weekend as Cleo Buttifant starred in the Allies 19-point loss to Vic Metro in their opening game of the Under 18 Girls National Championships.
Buttifant had 13 disposals and five inside 50's despite playing in defence and was named among the Allies best alongside Georgia Clark and Mackenzie Ford.
The girls have two more games to come against Queensland on August 6 before wrapping up their campaign against Western Australia on August 13.
