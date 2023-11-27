Melbourne club swoops on three players from Riverina League grand final

A VICTORIAN amateur club has swooped on three players from the Riverina League grand final.
Turvey Park premiership players Rhett Weidemann and Darcy Irvine, along with Griffith's Sam Foley, have all signed at Glen Eira for next season.
Glen Eira won the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA) division one premiership in September and have been promoted to the premier C competition next year.
The talented trio add to a strong Riverina connection at Glen Eira, where seven of their premiership team this year hailed from the region.
They shape as even stronger next year after the signing of the three talented Riverina footballers.
Glen Eira president Kye Cherian praised the Riverina connection and attributed it to the arrival of Weidemann, Irvine and Foley.
"Put simply, we wouldn't have won the flag and we wouldn't be playing in Prem C if it wasn't for them," Cherian said.
"And more importantly, we're now going into Prem C with some serious confidence because it's mid-November and we've already brought in guys the calibre of Rhett, Darcy and Sam."
The loss of Weidemann and Irvine is a further blow to the Riverina League premiers that have already lost Luke Fellows and Ethan Weidemann to South Australian National Football League (SANFL) club North Adelaide.
Weidemann has proven a vital utility for Turvey Park in recent times, playing in key positions at either end of the ground as well as the ruck during his 53-game first grade career. He also captained the club a couple of times this year.
Irvine, 21, has already managed 47 first grade games for the Bulldogs and was an integral part of their backline this year, shaking off an injury scare to play in the club's drought-breaking premiership. He was also a NSW-ACT under 16 representative.
Foley has already racked up 87 first grade games at Griffith, either side of a season at Farrer League club Barellan. He also has the ability to play in a number of positions.
Foley's departure will be felt at Griffith, who last week announced the signing of former West Broken Hill captain Michael Andruszkiewicz, but have lost Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Dean Simpson, Alec McCormick and Jay Summers from their grand final team.
The arrival of Weidemann, Irvine and Foley will take Glen Eira's Riverina connection to 14 next season, throughout their grades.
While players aren't paid in the VAFA, Cherian said Glen Eira pride themselves on supporting the players off the field.
"For sure. Our entire business and support network is at their disposal," Cherian said.
"Country boys are pretty good at sorting themselves out but Rhett and Darcy are moving down and have already signed contracts with some plumbers down here."
