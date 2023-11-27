The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Melbourne club swoops on three players from Riverina League grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhett Weidemann in action for Turvey Park during the Riverina League preliminary final at Robertson Oval. Picture by Ash Smith
Rhett Weidemann in action for Turvey Park during the Riverina League preliminary final at Robertson Oval. Picture by Ash Smith

A VICTORIAN amateur club has swooped on three players from the Riverina League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.