Turvey Park's Rhett Weidemann is trying to keep his excitement in check ahead of his first senior grand final appearance this weekend.
Weidemann is one of a number of Bulldogs who will play in their first senior decider on Saturday against Griffith and the key position forward admitted that he's looking forward to the contest.
"Yeah I'm pretty excited," Weidemann said.
"I'm trying not to think about it too much and just trying to do the regular things during the week, training and whatnot and just trying to not get too far ahead of myself.
"We are just trying to keep the lid on it a little bit and then once it comes game day we'll be right.
"But yeah I'm really looking forward to it."
Weidemann is a Bulldogs' junior who has played the fair majority of his football in the red, white and blue.
Having the opportunity to now play in a senior grand final for his junior club is something that Weidemann is still coming to terms with.
"It's pretty crazy," he said.
"I remember growing up and coming round and watching dad play and being around the club as a real little kid.
"I used to watch Matty Ness as a little kid and now I'm playing alongside him in a grand final this weekend.
"It probably makes him feel a bit old but I'm really looking forward to it, it's something that every kid as a junior looks forward to and I'm really keen to see what we can do."
Weidemann has already tasted premiership success at the Bulldogs a couple of years ago however was confident that experience would be nothing like playing in a senior grand final.
"I've played in two under 17's grand finals but that was a couple of years ago," he said.
"We beat Coolamon and Tigers I think but it's going to be nothing like playing in a senior one I don't think.
"It's going to be a lot different and a lot harder but I'm pretty keen."
The Bulldogs went down to the Swans a fortnight ago however Weidemann was confident Turvey Park could bounce back from the defeat and get the job done on Saturday.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"We showed that we can beat them earlier in the year and we are capable of doing anything.
"We've just got to be on from the start I think and the team that find their feet early on and get a couple of goals on the board will probably go a long way to winning the contest.
"I think we'll be right, we've just got to get our heads out and from the get go just get into it."
The Bulldogs came from the clouds to defeat Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the preliminary final on Sunday.
While conceding there was plenty of excitement post-match, Weidemann believed the side was able to put their head down quite quickly and focus on taking on Griffith this weekend.
"Yeah it was pretty good in the moment," he said.
"There was a lot of people in the shed and a few of the past players were in there, but then straight after it was minds on the next big game which is obviously Griffith is weekend.
"We were recovering straight away and getting all the fluids in as it's going to be hot there on the weekend."
It's been pretty busy at Maher Oval for training this week with five sides competing in grand finals this weekend including all three football teams.
Weidemann thought it was a pretty amazing achievement to have all three football sides competing for premierships, especially given the tough run the club went through recently.
"It's huge for the club that was on it's knees probably four to five years ago when I was just coming into the senior club as a young kid," he said.
"Now we've got all three grades playing for a grand final cup which is pretty crazy and hopefully we can get it done."
