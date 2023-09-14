'We're ready'; Griffith hope to end MCUE A grade reign

With three netball teams and their first grade football team all vying for premierships this Saturday, there's a good feeling around the club at the Swans.
Georgia Fuller said the vibes are high among not only the A grade playing group, but across the whole club as they look to bring home four premierships on Saturday.
Having fallen short in last year's preliminary final, Fuller said the side is cherishing the opportunity to play in a grand final, knowing the opportunity doesn't come around often.
"We've got three netball sides in grand finals and our footy side as well, so the vibe around the club is great, everyone's pumped up," Fuller said.
"It's sort of a reward for all the effort not just from this year but over the past few years, so it is definitely exciting.
"I think we were definitely disappointed last year, we've come close for the last however many years and it's not easy to make a grand final, we're very appreciative of that.
"Now we're here and we're in this moment, it's not over yet, we've got a lot of work to do on the weekend and we'll be going in as hot as we can because we know grand finals don't come around easy."
While excitement continues to build around the club, Fuller said the side is doing what they can to keep some normality in their game preparations.
Maintaining their regular Tuesday gym and Thursday court sessions, Fuller admitted there has been plenty of excitement still despite sticking to their usual routine.
"We have our last training [Thursday], we've kept the week like how we've trained all year, we've done the same sort of thing as usual, I'm sure Joh has some court specific stuff planned but we're just continuing to work through our basics," she said.
"Everyone's going to be a little bit extra excited and there's going to be other moments in the week as well, but sticking to what's worked all year we'll be focusing on as well, keeping our regular training days and everyone putting in their hard work."
Griffith are the only team to have beaten Mangoplah-Cookaridina United-Eastlakes this season, but Fuller said they're not letting the round one win get to their heads.
"It was a long time ago, back in round one, and I think Mango are such a good team they've been the benchmark team not just this season but for the last few years," Fuller said.
"They're a very high quality team, they're strong across the court, their shooters are ridiculously good, then their centre court is strong and their defence is really smart.
"But you know what, we're ready.
"I think we want to play the best team and we want to go as hard as we can and see what we can do."
Griffith play Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in the Riverina League A grade grand final at Narrandera on Saturday.
