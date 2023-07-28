Turvey Park forward Rhett Weidemann will captain the Bulldogs in their clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park this weekend.
It's the second time this season that Weidemann will step into the role with Josh Ashcroft set to miss the clash with an achilles injury.
It's a huge game for the Bulldogs at home against the Demons and Weidemann was looking forward to leading the side.
"Yeah absolutely," Weidemann said.
"It's going to be a season defining game for us I think to see how good we actually are and where we are at with the rest of the top five.
"It should be good and I think both sides are looking forward to it, I know definitely we are."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The two sides met all the way back in round two which saw the Bulldogs run away with the contest in the second half as they ran out 51-point winners.
There has been a fair bit of football played since then and Weidemann was expecting a much closer contest the second time around.
"It's been a long time between drinks for us and Gullie," he said.
"They are probably the form side of the comp at the moment and hitting their straps.
"(Sam) Stening is kicking a fair few goals now which is a bit of a worry, but I think we'll be right.
"We've got Brad (Ashcroft) and Baxter Wallett that are hitting a bit of form again and I think it'll be a clash to see who can kick straight and who is competitive at the footy."
The Bulldogs recorded a much needed victory last weekend against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to end a three-game losing streak.
Weidemann said it was good to get back on the winner's list and reclaim some confidence in the lead up to finals.
"It was good," he said.
"We had our downward slope for three weeks but I think it was good to get it out of the way then instead of in a couple of weeks time in the finals.
"It was definitely a confidence booster to get over the top of Mango and hopefully we find our feet and get back to where we were at the start of the year."
Consecutive losses to Coolamon, Wagga Tigers and Grififth saw the Bulldogs lose the advantage they had built up in the first half of the season.
Weidemann admitted the run of bad form was a bit of an eye-opener and had potentially brought the Bulldogs back to reality a bit.
"I think everyone is a bit humbled," he said.
"We probably got a few steps ahead of ourselves with the way we started our season and then we dropped a couple of games over the last month.
"So I think everyone is pretty humble and no one is expecting anything to just happen.
"We are training pretty hard and trying to get our structures still down pat and are changing a few things here and there.
"But I think we'll be right and we will just keep doing what we can do and I think we are good enough to beat anyone in the comp at the moment.
"But it's like that for anyone though in the top five as the ball can bounce either way."
The arrival of ruckman Antony Forato over the off-season has relieved Weidemann of his rucking duties and he has found a new home at centre half forward.
Weidemann conceded that it has taken him a little bit of time to adjust to the new role but said that he believes he is starting to find his feet.
"I take my hat off to Andrew Emery for playing centre half forward last year for us," he said.
"It's a big ask and it's a pretty hard job but I'm slowly getting used to it.
"Over the last three years I've played in different positions so I think I'm starting to find my feet up forward.
"The good thing is I've got the likes of Brad, Baxter and Lachy Leary who is coming back in from injury around me.
"It's good to have some good players around me as it makes my job a lot easier."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.