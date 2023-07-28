The Daily Advertiser
Rhett Weidemann will captain Turvey Park in their clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Rhett Weidemann will captain Turvey Park against the Demons on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Turvey Park forward Rhett Weidemann will captain the Bulldogs in their clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park this weekend.

