Hayden Diggins is back as Junee looks to keep their finals hope alive.
In their return to first grade, the Diesels are last on Group Nine ladder but only two points, and significant points differential, behind fifth-placed Gundagai.
They host the Tigers at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Both of their wins have been at Junee and Diggins is confident the future is bright for the club.
"Things are looking really strong for us and the best of this side is ahead of us," Diggins said.
"I know we're sitting last at the moment but those boys are only 19-years-old, in their first year of first grade, and I think there's really bright times for Junee ahead.
"If we win our next two or three games we can sneak into the five.
"It's a very close competition and it's not like I've played in before.
"There's probably five teams who can win the comp this year."
The Diesels are one of three teams locked on 12 points, alongside Albury and Southcity.
They have games against Kangaroos and Young to come.
It took until round nine for the Diesels to get off the mark, when they scored a 30-28 win over Southcity before backing it up with a 22-21 win over second-placed Temora.
Diggins believes it took some time for the team to gel.
"It was a combination of getting to know who is playing with how, getting to know each other as such a young side and getting some home games as well," he said.
"I think we had one home game in the first eight weeks of the competition.
"I think we're going to shock a few with a couple of weeks left to go in comp too."
The almost 30-year-old has spent the last three seasons on the south coast.
With the impact of COVID, he played with Albion Park in 2020 before two seasons as captain-coach of Moruya.
However his return home coincided with Junee making the step back up to first grade after two seasons without a side in the top grade.
He's enjoyed being back at his hometown club.
"It's a good time for the club with a lot of young fellas," Diggins said.
"I think the average age of our side is about 19 so it's good fun to play with a new crop of boys.
"I've really enjoyed it."
Diggins has played in a variety of roles for Junee this season.
However he hasn't been able to be a constant presence due to injury.
"It's been a groin issue and I've had it right since the start of the year," Diggins said.
"I tore it in a pre-season trial and I've been trying to play as much as I can but it's been niggling at me all year."
After being part of Junee's surprise win over Temora, Diggins missed the loss to Tumut, split two byes with the issue.
However he hopes the rest can help get through the rest of the season.
"I'm hoping so as if I do it again I think that will be it for the year," Diggins said.
"With a bit of luck I should be alright.
"I'm just getting a bit old I think."
It will also be his 100th first grade game for the club on Saturday.
Gundagai took a 34-8 win when the teams met at Anzac Park.
However Diggins is hoping they can turn it around.
"Any time you play Gundagai it's going to be a tough game of footy, they are a wonderful club and their results speak for themselves, but we are quietly confident with where we are at," he said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
