Sai Ratudradra has red card rescinded ahead of major semi-final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 28 2023 - 2:00pm
Waratahs prop Sai Ratudradra has been cleared to play in Southern Inland's major semi-final on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Waratahs will come into Southern Inland's major semi-final at full strength after winning their appeal over Sai Ratudradra's suspension.

