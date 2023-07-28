Waratahs will come into Southern Inland's major semi-final at full strength after winning their appeal over Sai Ratudradra's suspension.
The representative forward is free to take on Wagga City for the first place in the grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday following his successful appeal.
Ratudradra was handed a two-game suspension on Wednesday night after being found guilty of a striking after being red carded in the win over Tumut on Saturday.
After being found guilty of a low-range offence, Ratudradra had potentially played his last game this season.
However on Friday's appeal Ratudradra was not only found not guilty of the charge but the red card was rescinded.
Disappointed by the initial hearing, Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was much happier with how the appeals process panned out.
"It was a great outcome for the club, a great outcome for Sai and a great outcome for judicial procedure," McCarthy said.
"It's a learning experience for Sai to not let his emotions get too carried away but we felt we had a good case.
"It is difficult to prove guilt on a striking charge when all parties involved agree there has been no contact.
"The judiciary appeal was very fair in hearing our arguments and assessed that the red card threshold had not been met."
Now Waratahs can focus on trying to get the better of Wagga City to go straight through to the grand final.
Ratudradra will start at tighthead prop however a decision hasn't been made as to whether Josh Allen and Emilio De Fanti starts at hooker.
"It will be nice to put that behind us and focus on something we can control, which is how we play and how we prepare," McCarthy said.
"We're very much looking forward to the challenge."
While Waratahs come into the clash at full strength, Wagga City will be without Eddie Laagali to start finals.
After coming off with a hamstring issue last week, Laagali has been replaced by Jesse Uhr at five-eighth.
Tom Blanch has been named to start in the front row with Pita Herangi making his return from injury at number eight for Rory Sheard.
Sheldon Tovio replaces Uhr at outside centre.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
