Temora fullback Hamish Starr is set to shake off a shoulder issue to take on Southcity on Sunday.
Starr came off with the problem in the second half of their win over Young last week.
As well as next week's general bye, Temora then have two more byes to finish the season.
As such it is their last chance to guarantee a top-two finish.
With plenty on the line, Starr will take his place at the back.
"It's good enough to play with," Starr said.
"If we win this weekend we're guaranteed at least second whereas if we lose this weekend we could potentially finish fourth.
"It's still a big game for us as it gives us two cracks at it."
Hooker Hayden Lomax has also been named to take his place at Harris Park despite picking up a knee issue against the Cherrypickers.
Temora have only lost one of their last seven games, a one-point defeat to last-placed Junee.
Starr believes it has turned into an important moment for the side.
"The boys are pretty confident with how we've been travelling over the last couple of weeks," Starr said.
"I think the loss to Junee hurt us with potentially finishing first in the comp but I think it was a good wake up call for us.
"We were probably not quite where we wanted to be and it probably came at a good time of year to be honest."
After coming up short against the Diesels, Starr wants to ensure they don't make the same mistake against Southcity.
Especially after they got the better of Albury at Greenfield Park last week.
"It doesn't matter where they are on the ladder, Southcity are always competitive and playing at Harris Park is an added advantage for them as they do get a good crowd there," Starr said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
