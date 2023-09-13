The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park defender Darcy Irvine now looks likely to play in Saturday's Riverina League grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 13 2023 - 3:00pm
His season was feared to be over, but now Darcy Irvine looks near certain to play against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
His season was feared to be over, but now Darcy Irvine looks near certain to play against Griffith on Saturday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

The football gods may indeed be smiling on Turvey Park following the news that defender Darcy Irvine was more likely than not going to play in Saturday's grand final against Griffith.

