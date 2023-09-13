Mal Aitken can feel the buzz building ahead of his first grand final.
Aitken was watching on as Tumut ended a nine-drought title drought in 2019.
Four years later, the 20-year-old can't wait to experience it for himself.
Even if there's plenty of nerves ahead of the clash at Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday.
"I'm feeling good but I'm very nervous," Aitken said.
"It's my first grand final so it's to be expected.
"I'm very excited but I just don't want to stuff up and I don't want to let anyone down on a big day like that."
Aitken is one of only five players in the Tumut line up not to play in a grand final for the club.
Four of them are in their back line with fullback Mitch Ivill, Aitken and Billy Bridgeman on the either wing, centre Tom Hickson joining second rower Robbie Byatt as the only fresh faces.
However they've all played important roles in the team's progress this season.
Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow believes having so many in the side have grand final experience with the club, and most of it winning experience, is a big boost.
Especially up against a Kangaroos outfit looking to win the club's first premiership in 14 years.
"A lot of us have played in grand finals and probably taken different experiences out of them," Bristow said.
"As an individual it's about drawing on those lessons and trying to implement them amongst the team.
"It's only going to help us."
Aitken has really injected some speed into the side after making his first grade debut to start the 2021 season.
He's scored 14 tries this season, including a double in their major semi-final win against Temora, to sit second behind teammate Brayden Draber in the competition's leading tryscorers this season.
However he feels he's benefited from being on the outside of some quality teammates.
"It's been awesome and I've been pretty lucky to come into the side where they are sitting with such a good team," Aitken said.
"I'm very lucky to play with some of the best footballers in the comp on my edge.
"It helps a lot."
Bristow believes the dashing winger brings a unique skillset to the side.
It's something he's pleased to have seen really develop.
"He's been great for us and since he made his debut as a young fella he's only got better and better," Bristow said.
"It's a credit to him as he's a great young kid and it's no wonder he's cemented himself as one of the premier wingers in the comp so early in his career.
"He's a great finisher and one of the best attributes in rugby league is speed and Mal has got plenty of it.
"He's been able to score some great long-range tries and finish off some good tries too."
After cheering on so many of his teammates to premiership success, Aitken hopes he can really get a taste of it himself come Sunday.
"I was there supporting the boys and it was awesome," he said.
"It would be good to come away with the win.
"It would be good to come away with some space but who knows what will happen on the day."
