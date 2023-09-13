COLLINGULLIE product Harry Perryman says Greater Western Sydney (GWS) are not satisfied with just one finals win as he dreams of achieving the 'ultimate success' with the Giants.
GWS kickstarted their finals campaign in fine style last week, accounting for St Kilda by 24 points at the MCG to set up a semi-final showdown with Port Adelaide this Saturday night.
Perryman is looking forward to another taste of finals footy as he prepares to run out for his ninth AFL final at Adelaide Oval against the Power.
"It's bloody great. It's what you train hard for all year and it's what I strive for each year is to play finals footy and hopefully have the ultimate success," Perryman said.
"To be still in the hunt this deep in September is something that we're proud of as a club but it's certainly not done, we've got a lot of work to do so we're looking forward to getting over to Adelaide this week."
The Giants, despite finishing in the bottom half of the top eight, are one of the in-form teams of the AFL competition with 10 wins from their last 12 games.
Momentum can be a dangerous weapon and Perryman said the Giants are looking to ride the wave for as long as possible.
"It's been building for probably the last two, three months, our momentum," he said.
"We've got a lot of confidence in our system and our game plan and when we all buy in and play our certain roles within our system, we're a dangerous side.
"Kingers (Adam Kingsley) and the coaching group have been very strong on that all pre-season, to be honest, and all season so we've just got to come out and bring our strengths to the stable and what makes us good as a team and I'm sure the result will take care of itself."
Perryman was part of the Giants' charge to the AFL grand final in 2019, where they fell to Richmond at the final hurdle.
He believes this year's campaign has a different feel to it.
"It feels a little bit different this year," he said.
"I feel like we've got a clean bill of health, a lot of boys are feeling fit and healthy and we're probably playing our best footy for the year, which definitely helps and we're in some good form as well.
"In saying that, it doesn't count for much unless we go out and get the job done on Saturday.
"We all know what's ahead of us so we're all looking forward to getting stuck in."
One of the Giants only two defeats in the last three months came against Port Adelaide in Adelaide. The Power belted GWS by 51 points.
"I think we'll definitely take a lot from that game," Perryman said.
"It was probably a good thing for us to play them a month ago, they definitely gave us a touch up but we took a lot of good lessons out of that game so we're really looking forward to having another crack at them."
Perryman is gearing himself up for another important job on Saturday. He's performed a number of shut-down roles on dangerous opposition small forwards with the likes of Port Adelaide's Willie Rioli and Sam Powell-Pepper among the likely candidates for this weekend.
"I'll probably match up on one of those boys. I'll definitely have my work cut out," he said.
"It's definitely been a challenge, one I've really loved and it's always good seeing the boys playing good footy so I'm not too fussed about where I play as long as we're getting the win, I'm happy."
Perryman also credited first-year Giants coach Adam Kingsley for his efforts as they climbed from 16th last year to week two of finals footy.
"Yeah he's been great, ever since he's come in he's been strong on what he wants from us as players and as a club and what we want to stand for," he said.
"He's been really strong on that and players have definitely jumped on board and it's showing out on the ground.
"We're just looking to keep riding this wave of momentum and hopefully keep going deeper."
