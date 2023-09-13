ON THE PACE: Birthday success starts big week for Bartley

ELLAS Reason provided an ideal birthday present and kick started a big week for Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones with metropolitan success.
The five-year-old mare added to her great run for the stable by taking out the Waratah Series Final at Menangle on Saturday.
With the couple getting married on Saturday, Bartley thought the win on her 30th birthday was a great way to start the week.
"It just topped up the (wedding) funds a little bit more so I'm happy with that," Bartley said.
Ellas Reason has now won five of her 10 starts since being purchased by Bartley including two with metropolitan prizemoney."
"She's exceeded all of my expectations," Bartley said.
"And then a fair bit more but she's still no Tygerphinn."
Cameron Hart took the drive for Bartley.
She was thrilled how things panned out after drawing barrier five
"I was a bit worried about the draw but Cam drove her perfect," Bartley said.
"There was nothing to worry about."
The pair only have two horses set to race at Wagga on Friday in the lead up to the big day, including stable favourite Tygerphinn, who was a winner at Albury last week.
RIVERINA connections dominated the early races at Menangle on Saturday.
Bubba Scrub made it three wins in four his last four starts with another all-the-way win since heading to Jason Grimson.
Grimson also made it two wins from as many starts with Hi Manameisjeff.
It was part of a good night for owner Michael Boots who also enjoyed metropolitan success with Girls Love Pearls at Albion Park on Saturday.
Cameron Hart drove both winners for Grimson before taking out the Waratah Series Final.
JAMES McPherson made a successful trip south of the border last week.
Captain Braveheart was able to make it three wins from his last four starts at Echuca on Wednesday night.
McPherson utilised the five-point claim Abby Sanderson but also drove Luverboy to a fifth placing in the same race.
YOUNG trainer David Micallef tasted more success at Bathurst on Wednesday.
Micallef picked up a double with both Ulaanbaatar and Rocknburn both successful.
It was Rocknburn's first win since December.
KEAYANG Domino is set for a big rise in grade in the second round of Carousel heats at Menangle.
After top three finishes in his last four starts, Young trainer Rodney Blythe will take the four-year-old for the time-honoured race.
With the lowest assessment in the race, Keayang Domino is set to start from barrier one.
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
Despite nominations again needing to be extended, the first race is at 1.17pm.
Leeton then races on Tuesday.
