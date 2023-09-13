The Daily Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

ON THE PACE: Birthday success starts big week for Bartley

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ELLAS Reason provided an ideal birthday present and kick started a big week for Narrandera couple Ellen Bartley and Blake Jones with metropolitan success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.