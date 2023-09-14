Griffith defender Sam Foley says that he is stoked to be playing in his first senior grand final this weekend against Turvey Park.
Foley cruelly missed out playing in the Swans' 2018 grand final loss against Collingullie-Glenfield Park through injury while in 2019 he was playing reserve grade.
However just a few short years later, the Swans will again play in the decider and this time around Foley is ready and raring to go.
"Yeah I'm stoked," Foley said.
"It's just been a completely different build up just knowing that you are in it.
"We've had that week off and it's just been really exciting."
The Swans were the recipients of a week off after defeating Turvey Park in the second semi-final to win their way straight through to the decider.
Given their last bye was in round 11 at the start of July, Foley believes the week off has been massively beneficial.
"I think we ended up playing 10 weeks straight," he said.
"So as much as we were sort of rolling, it's nice to give everyone a bit of a spell just to get their bodies right."
The Swans currently hold a 2-1 advantage following their three contests against the Bulldogs so far, however not one of those wins has been greater than 21 points.
Foley was in the belief that Saturday would be another close contest and agreed that both teams would look to play a similar brand of football.
"We know they play a similar style to us," he said.
"They like to use the wide ground, spread and use that extra handball.
"The three times we've played them we've stuck with them for about three quarters and then someone has sort of gone ahead in that fourth quarter.
"I expect the same thing."
Temperatures at Narrandera Sportsground are expecting to hover around 30 degrees during the first grade grade final which will test both teams fitness levels.
Foley however had no concerns about the warmer conditions and claimed that he had never seen a Swans' outfit in better physical condition.
"I've never seen a Swans side so fit," he said.
"They just love doing extras and they are all obviously young and they are just machines.
"They are a lot fitter than me when I was their age definitely."
While only 23, Foley is one of the elder statesman of the team having made his senior debut back in 2016.
He admitted that it was a bit strange to be one of the older boys while still only young, but noted that he had played a fair bit of senior football in recent years.
"Yeah it is a bit odd," he said.
"I was laughing the other day about it and it feels that me, Jack (Rowston) and Nath (Richards) have been around for ages.
"But we are playing our seventh year of first grade footy so we have been around for a little while."
Foley and Rowston have been playing together for a number of years and the defender said it would be extremely special to win a senior premiership alongside his close mate.
"Yeah it'd be awesome," he said.
"I've played with Jack since we were around probably eight so about 15 years, so it'd be very, very special."
Foley has enjoyed a superb finals campaign so far and he was nearly best on ground in the Swans' win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the qualifying final.
The defender was unsure whether he would be receiving a bit more close attention from the Bulldogs on Saturday but was hoping he'd be able to freely play his role.
"I don't know but I don't think so," he said.
"I hope not as I like to sort of play my role and defend first, then if I get the opportunity to get the footy I try and use it the best I can."
