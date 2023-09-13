Junee have stormed to a Championship win over Wagga Brothers on Saturday with an outstanding show of skill in the under 13s decider.
The Diesels defeated Brothers 22-12 in what was a much anticipated game for both sides.
Coach Mitch Sweeney said he couldn't have asked for a better group of players to coach, or opponent, in the big game.
"They're awesome, they just work so well together, they know each other's game really well," Sweeney said.
"A lot of these kids have been together since they were five or six years old, which makes it really special as well.
"They're just an awesome group of kids, I've been lucky enough to be able to coach them since they were in under sixes and they're just fantastic, they're like a sponge, they listen to what you say, I don't know any other way to put it than they're just a good group of kids."
Sweeney said the team feels special because of how long they've been together, with the boys growing up alongside each other to become good friends away from the footy field too.
In a game a long time coming, Sweeney said the two sides have been waiting years to play one another, with many of the boys across both teams playing together in representative programs.
Complementing their opponents on their strength across the field, Sweeney said Junee had to work for every try.
"Brothers are an awesome side," he said.
"They're very, very similar to Junee, a lot of those kids have been together for a long time as well, and a lot of those kids have been playing against each other since under sixes, under sevens, so they're very, very similar sites.
"A lot of the kids in both teams go to school together or do the RISE academies together, so they're a really good side and it was a tough game.
"Both sides have been looking forward to playing each other all year and it was a real test for both sides and they'll have many good games the next few years."
After play was stopped when young Sam Chisolm was injured, Sweeney said he was proud of how both sides responded to the incident.
Now with his arm in a cast and his premiership medal around his neck, Sweeney said he believes Sam is doing well after the game.
"The boys got quite emotional, there was only about five or six minutes to go and Sam broke his arm, it was a big change in the game," he said.
"A lot of the boys were quite emotional, but for both teams to be able to regroup after such a significant incident and be able to go on with the game was really pleasing.
"Both sides had to regroup, our boys were quite upset, Sam is one of their mates, but I was just really proud of them to be able to turn around and finish the game as they did.
"I'm really proud of them."
Injury aside Sweeney said it was an exciting game to watch, with both teams lucky to have a wide range of talent in them.
Hopeful both squads will stay together in coming seasons, he said the future looks bright for junior rugby league in the region.
"Not forgetting at the end of the day they're under 13 year old's, but some of the kids in those two teams, if that game is anything to go by, they've got really bright futures," he said.
"If you let them go out there and be kids, and play football, and if they're happy, generally the results will come off the back of that.
"They certainly did that."
