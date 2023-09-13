Temora win Championship with massive margin over Brothers

Temora have put on an outstanding show in the Group Nine Championship game to return home under 16 league tag champions over Wagga Brothers on Saturday.
The ninth time this season the side has kept their opponents scoreless, the Dragons dominated the game for a 42-0 win.
Despite being a competition front runner all year, the girls were forced to work for their championship spot after their northern pool grand final went into overtime last weekend.
Coach Luke Wilesmith said there was a funny feeling among the group heading into the championship game having won their grand final the week before.
"Cootamundra were the only side that beat us throughout the season, apart from that our closest game was probably 30 point wins," Wilesmith said.
"A lot of the games were 60 to 70-0, so they're quite strong.
"They've played together for a few years now, but there's a lot of depth in that team, you've got a lot of ball players and also you've got structure on each side of those ball players as well."
Wilesmith said the girls were incredibly excited to defeat Brothers on the weekend, though admitted their win over Cootamundra the week before was a little sweeter.
"The girls were good on the weekend, excited and pumped."
After losing their full-back Grace Krause to injury just a week before the grand final, Wilesmith said the side adjusted well to their teammate being unable to play.
"They took it on well, they wanted to win for Grace, and the young girl that we had come in was an under 14s player who we had come in to play full-back, and she was phenomenal throughout the two grand finals," he said.
Maisy McCrone was awarded the best on ground medal for the Championship game, a well deserved accolade Wilesmith said.
"Maisy plays hooker, but she goes hammer and tong all day," he said.
With just one player ageing out of the side this year, Wilesmith said he's anticipating most of the team will return again next season.
"The whole team will stay together apart from Grace, who will be too old, but they'll be even better next year, given what they've achieved this year," he said.
"At this stage they're hitting me to go around again coaching, not sure yet so I'll reassess but more than likely I will do it.
"They're a great bunch, they all get along and it makes my life a bit easier when they're friends.
"They worked had through the season training and with the ball players and depth we've got, it was only just to fine tune a few things and instil a bit of belief in them that they're worthy of doing this."
The side really showed their depth during the championship game, with no less than six try scorers across the game.
