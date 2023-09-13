ALBURY trainer Donna Scott has all but given up hope on a Kosciuszko slot as she prepares Our Last Cash for another Flemington assault on Saturday.
Our Last Cash put himself in the Kosciuszko frame with an impressive first-up victory at Flemington last month but failed to make an impression last start at Randwick.
Our Last Cash will head to the $80,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1100m) at Flemington on Saturday with only one Kosciuszko slot remaining.
Scott is not holding her breath.
"I wouldn't imagine so. I've put that away as a bad debt. It is what it is," Scott said.
"I know what it's like so I'm not losing any sleep over it.
"We'll go down there and see what happens on Saturday and go from there with him.
"I knew we needed to do something the other day (at Randwick), realistically, he just did too much wrong and cost himself. It is what it is.
"I knew the whole scenario going into it and look for us as owners, if he could come out and win on Saturday, it's spring carnival time and if he likes it, there's plenty of races for him. If not, there is no stress either."
Craig Williams, who steered him to his first-up victory, regains the ride and Our Last Cash is drawn barrier two. Scott has also added a crossover noseband in a bid to help him to settle.
"It is a lot tougher race than the other day and coming into this time of year, you've got all them horses but the other day, he overraced a lot and couldn't get out when he wanted to so down the straight they can give you a lot of room and it probably suits him a little bit better," Scott said.
"He's drawn two, Craig was happy enough to stick with him so that's a couple of positives. It looks a nice enough race and will give us a bit of a guide on where he's at."
Scott pointed out that connections still have the option to head towards another Country Championships campaign if things don't work out in the spring.
"If he didn't happen to perform and if he doesn't win another one, he's still eligible for the Country Championships," she said.
"If he doesn't perform on Saturday, you might say we'll put him away. There's good enough money in that race."
...
ALBURY sprinter Mnementh showed he is ticking along nicely for the Kosciuszko with an eye-catching trial win at Wodonga on Tuesday.
With Nick Souquet in the saddle, Mnementh took out his trial by four lengths and clocked 44.87 for the 800m, the fastest time of the morning.
"He's a very lazy horse, he doesn't do more than he has to but no, he was terrific. His recovery was fantastic," trainer Mitch Beer said.
"It was a really important trial as well because I was there to get a really good guide on him because he's not first-up, he had a good campaign, a solid winter campaign so on paper it says that he is first-up but he's not."
Mnementh will now be nominated for a Benchmark 100 at Caulfield on Saturday week. Beer originally had Saturday's group two Bobbie Lewis in mind but has opted to wait.
"I reckon it just came up too quick and I didn't want to go to the Bobbie Lewis at 85, 90 per cent fit because they are proper horses," he said.
"I don't need to give him a run. After that trial I'm pretty happy with him. If we draw well and go there, it's a bonus but if not he'll go straight to the Kosi."
Tommy Berry has been booked to ride Mnementh in the Kosciuszko.
Beer will also head to Warwick Farm next Wednesday with Scarlet Prince.
...
FELLOW Albury sprinter Bianco Vilano was a little less impressive in his trial performance at Wodonga on Tuesday.
The Ron Stubbs-trained galloper finished seventh in his trial, beaten six and a half lengths. Swift Hit won the 800m trial in a time of 45.30.
Having his first public hit-out for this preparation, Bianco Vilano didn't handle the Wodonga circuit but will be better for the hit-out.
...
WAGGA sprinter Rocket Tiger also did his Kosciuszko chances no harm last Friday.
He trialled nicely for a close-up second behind Mogo Magic at Goulburn.
Rocket Tiger has since been added to TAB markets as a $51 chance.
...
RETIRED Harden trainer Jack Whybrow has landed a slot in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Whybrow and his son Chris spent $70 on tickets and came up trumps in Friday's draw.
The pair missed out on a couple of horses they originally hoped to get before settling on the Matthew Dunn-trained Derry Grove.
An impressive last-start Highway winner, Derry Grove is a winner of three of his nine starts and is set to contest the latest Highway at Randwick on Saturday.
It gives the Southern District two slot holders after Albury Racing Club committeeman Mick Dyordyevic was successful for a second straight year.
Dyordyevic is a part-owner of Mnementh and chose to give the Wagga Town Plate winner another crack at the feature.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club (MTC) will hold one of their biggest race meetings of the year on Saturday.
Around 6000 race goers could pack the MTC for the annual Aggies race day. It is shaping as a good meeting on the track as well with the nomination of horses like Magnetic, Mathrin, Miss Kirribilli, Supido Beauty and County Kilkenny adding plenty of interest.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Corowa (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
