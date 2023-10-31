The Daily Advertiser
Griffith footballer Jay Summers will be heading to Utah in 2024 on a scholarship for Snow College

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 1 2023 - 10:00am
GRIFFITH young gun Jay Summers will be missing the next few seasons, as his formidable skills have landed him a spot playing American football for a US college.

