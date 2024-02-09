Another Riverina League footballer takes on the SANFL challenge

NARRANDERA midfielder Blake Renet is the latest Riverina League footballer to head to the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).
Renet has joined good mate and former Narrandera teammate Luke McKay at Woodville-West Torrens.
Renet becomes the sixth player from the Riverina League to join a SANFL club for the 2024 season.
Renet played all 16 games for Narrandera last year, in what was his third season at the club. He returned in 2023 after previously playing at the Eagles in 2018 and 2019.
Renet's departure continues a busy off-season at Narrandera that has included a lot of comings and goings.
Renet, McKay, Jack and Tom Powell and Brad Hutchison have departed but the club has welcomed a number of former players back like Brent Rose, Shaun Light and Theo Metcalfe.
Narrandera have trial games lined up against Finley on March 9, Billabong Crows on March 27 and Lockhart on April 5.
Woodville-West Torrens will have their first pre-season trial game against South Adelaide on Saturday, March 2.
