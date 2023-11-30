Brothers going international in bid for competitive return to Group Nine

Brothers are looking abroad as they work their way back into Group Nine's first grade competition.
After withdrawing from the 2023 season, the Wagga club have been busily looking to attract players to the club.
New coach Aaron Gorrell expects to have a real international feel.
The club are in talks with a couple of New Zealand players, who have agreed to play, and are expecting a French fullback to arrive in a couple of weeks.
It's been very quiet since Gorrell was announced but the former NRL player remains confident their hard work behind the scenes is paying off.
"We're not one of those clubs who are running around banging our chests, we're happy to go around being quiet achievers," Gorrell said.
"We don't need anyone pumping our tyres up, we're happy with how things are coming along and we will be very competitive come kick off."
How Brothers are tracking with their plans to return was one of the more talked about items at the Group Nine annual general meeting.
The club is looking to return with five grades and even pledged they would play first grade rather than reserve grade if player numbers were an issue again.
However Gorrell doesn't believe it will come to that.
"I've got no doubt we will have a first grade team and we will be very competitive," he said.
"We know what we've got and what's happening."
Brothers have also signed Jordan Little.
Little didn't play last season but Gorrell hopes he can get the best of the exciting talent.
"I had a chat to him early, I've seen him play as a kid when he had a couple of opportunities at a higher level," Gorrell said.
"He was definitely good enough but for whatever reasons he ended up back home, which is sad as I'm sure he could have made a thing of it, but it is exciting to have him.
"I'm excited to work with him and I'm sure if he rips in at training he's going to be pretty exciting in Group Nine so I'm really looking forward to working with him and trying to unlock all his talents as he's got a bit of X factor."
Brothers will have their first training run on Friday night.
Gorrell is looking forward to the chance to meet the wider club.
"It's just to get the ball rolling especially with the local players and have a bit of fun, play a few games and catch up after it," he said.
"I'll fill everyone in with what's happening and how we are travelling.
"It's just a kick off more than less."
However he expects most of their new faces to arrive in January.
Gorrell spent a decade with Queanbeyan Kangaroos in the Canberra competition before a season with Cooma in 2021.
He made his return to coaching with Group Nine's representative team last year before guiding Riverina through to the Country Championships final.
The former NRL player is set to retain both roles as well as coaching Brothers.
"It will be a busy start to the year but you do it because you love it," Gorrell said.
