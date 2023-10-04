The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

North Albury have signed young Leeton-Whitton defender Darcey Cullen for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 4 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcey Cullen has signed with North Albury for next season after spending the past two years playing at Leeton-Whitton. Picture supplied
Darcey Cullen has signed with North Albury for next season after spending the past two years playing at Leeton-Whitton. Picture supplied

North Albury have signed young Leeton-Whitton defender Darcey Cullen for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.