RECENTLY-returned Wagga professional golfer Charlie Pilon is $1700 richer after coming out on top in an epic skins match.
Dubbed 'The Pros v The Amateurs', Pilon, Matt Stieger, Isaac Molloy and Luke Chisholm went head-to-head in a feature 'Super Skins' match over nine holes at Wagga Country Club on Sunday.
A good crowd turned out to watch Pilon pocket the $1600 jackpot at their second attempt of the ninth and final hole to take home the bulk of the prizemoney.
Pilon finished on $1700, ahead of Stieger and Molloy on $200. Chisholm didn't get any of the skins cash but did pocket $500 for winning the shootout at the end of the day.
Pilon was stoked to take the all important $1600 final hole.
"I wasn't sure, I was like oh gosh, it's going to be a bit of a shame if I only walk away with $100 but I held in there for the last bit, which was nice," Pilon said.
Pilon won the first hole to collect $100, then Stieger claimed the next two to take the lead with $200.
Molloy, the youngest in the field and reigning club champion, pocketed the $200 fourth hole before the next four holes were halved to build a $1600 jackpot.
"I made a really good putt on eight from about 15 foot to half Isaac to stop him from winning the hole," Pilon recalled.
"We got up nine, Stieg and I were both within six, seven foot range. I missed mine first so I was thinking he was going to make his but he missed his as well. It was quite a difficult putt at the back.
"So back to the tee, a nice drive, a good little wedge shot in there tight and the other guys had a bit of a struggle around the green so that freed me up a bit. There was a bit of nerves there with a six footer at the end there but it went in left centre so that's exactly what I was hoping for.
"I was actually surprised there was some money given away at the first few holes, I was kind of expecting we would half nearly every hole. We thought there's a really good chance we end up playing for $2100 on the last."
Pilon is hoping to take that form into next week's $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am at the Country Club.
"My ball striking was here and there," he said.
"But (Sunday) was the epitome of drive for show, putt for doe. I made some clutch big time putts at the right times and that was kind of got me over the edge, my short game really.
"I'm hoping to fine tune and polish a bit of the long game before the Pro-Am. If I can keep my short game where it's at, I'll be pretty happy with myself leading into it."
