EXPERIENCED official Tim Beard has captured his eighth umpire of the year award.
Beard was recognised at Riverina Umpires Association's presentation night on Friday.
It capped off another big season from Beard, who officiated his 15th Riverina League grand final last month and also passed the 550 games milestone.
It continues a remarkable umpiring career from Beard, who took out his first umpire of the year award back in 1992.
He's now taken out the top gong on the last three occasions, either side of the COVID-inflicted seasons of 2020 and 2021 where no award was presented.
MORE SPORT NEWS
While Beard was named the season's top field umpire, another experienced official in Rick Firman OAM took out goal umpire of the year.
Aiden Koschel was named boundary umpire of the year.
Nathan Brookes took out the RUA president's award, while Andrew Tough got the Farrer League most improved umpire.
Brock Piltz was named RUA junior umpire of the year, while Craig Fletcher (field), Harry Sowter (boundary) and Bob Neighbour (goal) won their respective coach's awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.