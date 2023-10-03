Martin named in Kangaroos squad for Pacific Championships

There'll be no rest for Liam Martin after his NRL premiership win, with the second rower named in the Australian squad for the Pacific Championships.
With games to begin on October 14, six national men's teams and seven women's from across the Pacific will play in Australia, New Zealand, and Papua New Guinea over four weeks.
Martin was named alongside fellow Penrith players Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo in the 21 man squad.
Of the 21 players, 16, including Martin, were part of the Kangaroos successful World Cup outfit last year.
Coach Mal Meninga said he's happy with the balance between incumbent and incoming players.
Meninga said the squad included a good mix of incumbent players and those who have performed well for club and state in 2023.
"The quality we saw in the regular season, the State of Origin series and the finals series means we have been able to put together an outstanding squad," Meninga said.
"The squad has a healthy blend of representatives from last year's World Cup, as well as others who have performed extremely well over the course of the season."
The men's opening game will be played against Samoa in Townsville on October 14.
Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Fiji, and Tonga will compete in two pools for the Pacific Cup and Pacific Bowl.
Men's squad
Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary (Penrith Panthers), Selwyn Cobbo (Brisbane Broncos), Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Thomas Flegler (Brisbane Broncos), Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos), Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Dolphins), James Tedesco, capt. (Sydney Roosters), Jake Trbojevic (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers).
Women's squad
Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters), Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers), Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans), Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos), Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans), Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans), Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels), Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights), Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters), Jess Elliston (Gold Coast Titans), Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights), Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters), Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters), Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys), Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans), Evania Pelite (Gold Coast Titans), Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos), Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters), Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders), Emma Tonegato (Cronulla Sharks), Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights).
