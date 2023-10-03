The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Martin named in Kangaroos squad for Pacific Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
October 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Martin scores a try for Australia during last year's Rugby League World Cup campaign. Picture: National Rugby League
Liam Martin scores a try for Australia during last year's Rugby League World Cup campaign. Picture: National Rugby League

There'll be no rest for Liam Martin after his NRL premiership win, with the second rower named in the Australian squad for the Pacific Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.