Hinch secures QMC, Knockout double with Yowies win alongside fellow Wagga players

Wagga's Tarnayar Hinch has won both the Queensland Murri Carnival and Koori Knockouts, and her football aspirations have been well renewed.
The 21-year-old has had a dream fortnight, winning the biggest events on the rugby league calendar with Mungindi Panthers and Newcastle Yowies respectively.
Playing three games in Tuggerah on Friday to earn their Monday grand final spot, Hinch said it was a tough ask on the body to get back on field just an hour after finishing each run.
Competing alongside fellow Wagga girls Vanessa Harris and Kathryn Niki, Hinch said the side felt good out on field.
"It wasn't hard, but it was draining on our bodies playing three games with just an hour apart," Hinch said.
"Not much time to recover, it was quite draining."
With some big wins both in early rounds and the semi final, Hinch said the team felt confident heading onto the field on Monday.
"It was alright, we have that bond, everyone knew each other and we're more comfortable, if anything happened, they were always going to be there," she said.
Always anticipating a tough game against Redfern All Blacks in the grand final, illness made the game an even harder slog for Hinch.
Taking the Knockout win in extra time she said her emotions were up and down in an incredibly tight grand final.
Yowies were ahead with just a few minutes on the clock, before a late try by the Redfern All Blacks tied the scores up 12-12 at the final whistle.
"I was so exhausted, I didn't know if I could keep playing," Hinch said.
"It was up and down, up and down, we didn't know whether to be happy or not.
"I think we played really well, we just grinded it out, it was really hot and it was really good quality footy for girls to play."
The perfect kick from NRLW player Caitlin Moran sealed the win for Yowies, 13-12, finally getting them the win after years of just falling short.
"It was so good," Hinch said.
"We've always been in the semis for three or four years in a row, so to win it felt really good, especially winning the QMC and the Koori Knockout."
Hinch will now need to decide which state to play for when her teams come together for the annual Interstate Challenge to be played early next year.
Not anticipating to have so much success this year, Hinch will continue to pursue high level football, with attention now shifting to trials for NSWRL Women's Premiership teams in the coming months.
