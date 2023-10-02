Latrell Siegwalt has been named player of the series at the 2023 Koori Knockout in Tuggerah on Monday.
While running alongside plenty of current and ex-NRL talent, it was Siegwalt who was the tournament standout this year, playing with Knockout winners Walgett Aboriginal Connection.
Siegwalt thanked his team for their hard work in the lead up to the carnival up accepting the award.
"We come to camp, we trained hard, we done the best we could, and this is what we were working for at the end," Siegwalt said.
"Thanks, I love you all."
WAC defeated Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers 22-12 in the grand final, with a team that featured plenty of Wagga locals.
Nathan Rose, Tyson Hodge, and Wagga junior Jesse Thompson were just some of the local players alongside Siegwalt in the star-studded side.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Down two tries early on, WAC were forced to fight their way back into the game to get their seventh Knockout win.
Heading into this year's competition as one of the favourites, the win was sweet for the side after losing in last year's grand final.
Earlier in the day, local Tarnayar Hinch ran out with the Newcastle Yowies in their Knockout win over Redfern All Black.
The Yowies were pushed through the entire game, with a Redfern comeback sending the game to golden point.
Earlier in the tournament, local club Dindima were knocked out by Newcastle All Blacks in their first round game.
They headed into the game well and truly underdogs, and though they put up a solid fight they went down to the reigning champions 10-4.
A strong start, Dindima scored the first try of the game, but weren't able to stop NAB from passing the line twice before the end of the game.
It was however an outstanding first KO for the club's inaugural junior side, who made it to the semi-finals of the under 15s tournament.
Club president Craig McLachlan told The Daily Advertiser last week they had no expectations for how the team would go, though he had a strong feeling they'd find themselves deep in the competition.
After defeating Maitland United and Blacktown Redbelly Warriors, they were unable to get a win over Campbelltown Ghosts in the semi.
Fellow Riverina side Narrandera Wiradjuri Warriors made it to the second round of games, while Griffith Rodney Simpson Memorial were knocked out in the fourth round.
