TWO Riverina AFL footballers are on the verge of finding new homes.
Narrandera ruck Matt Flynn is set to depart Greater Western Sydney (GWS) after eight years, with the Giants looking to bring in Wagga's Elliott Himmelberg from Adelaide.
West Coast and Melbourne leading the charge for his services.
Flynn was drafted to the Giants with pick 41 in the 2015 AFL Draft and has played 33 AFL games for the club since.
With Kieren Briggs taking on the number one ruck role at the Giants during the latter part of this season, Flynn is looking at opportunities elsewhere with West Coast and Melbourne looming as his most likely destination.
Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney said the club was looking to help Flynn progress to the next phase of his AFL career.
"Matt's a wonderful person...he's come through our academy, he's been at the club eight years but he's been around the program a lot longer, he's been through the academy and NEAFL footy before he was drafted," McCartney told Trade Radio this week.
"We haven't been in a position to offer Matt a contract so him and (his manager) Scott Lucas have done the right thing, explored options and I think where it sits at the moment, and we've been working with him a little bit on this, maybe advising in the background to help him and obviously Scott's a wonderful manager and giving him the best advice but he's looking for that opportunity to obviously play more regular football.
"He did it earlier in the season with us but obviously Kieren Briggs really stood up and shone through in the second half of the year.
"It's fair to say he's probably weighing up options now between West Coast and Melbourne of what it looks like but I don't think he's actually come to a final decision on that yet so those clubs will hear more soon as we will."
The Giants have flagged their interest in bringing Himmelberg across from Adelaide to join his older brother Harry at the club.
Elliott just last year signed a two-year contract extension at the Crows so the move won't be straight forward.
The 25-year-old struggled for opportunities this year, playing just three games at AFL level, taking his career tally to 41.
McCartney is not hiding the fact the Giants want Elliott on board.
"We'd really like to, as a positional need," McCartney told Trade Radio.
"We've had some really good chats with Adelaide a fair way out. This one's a little bit different because you need to be quite mindful and respectful that Elliott still has a year to run on a contract before he becomes a free agent so we'll continually work through that.
"I know Adelaide's got a little bit on their plate, they are manoeuvring and doing a few things at the moment. They would love to have some coverage in that position if he was to leave but we see it as an opportunity.
"It's a role and a position that the club's done really well with someone like Lachie Keefe over a long period of time and you think Elliott is sort of a similar size and plays a variety of positions can really add value to your group at 25 years of age."
Himmelberg has the ability to play in the ruck and as a key forward.
McCartney also said the club was happy with the progress made by former Wagga schoolboy Nick Madden this season in his first year at the club.
"We've got Nick Madden who made some really good strides this year as a category B option so we'll look at our ruck stocks in that light," he said.
