Junee add to depth with two forwards due to arrive mid-season

Junee's rebuild has reached another level with more new faces set to arrive at the club.
The Diesels are set to be buoyed by a couple of mid-season recruits.
Chase Bernard and Ben Shea are set to give their forward pack a boost after their commitments in France are over.
Diesels president David Holt expects the pair, who both have experience in the Queensland Cup, will be another boost for the club.
"They will definitely enhance what we've got already," Holt said.
After two seasons without a first grade side, the Diesels finished last in their return to the top grade last year.
However one of their two wins was over minor premiers Temora.
Bernard is a former New Zealand Residents representative while Shea is a Harden product that has spent some time in the juniors with Young.
Both are currently playing with French club Albi and are set to slot into Junee's front row.
Holt expects they will arrive midway through the Group Nine season.
The timing is something he thinks will actually benefit the club.
"They both won't come into the fray until after the French comp is finished," Holt said.
"It will be mid-season.
"They will have a month off between the French competition and when they join us so they will be fairly fresh.
"You could expect a few injuries by that time so they will enhance what we've got, that's for sure."
Junee will kick start their pre-season preparations at the West Wyalong Knockout next weekend.
Holt expects it will give new coach Daniel Foley a better guide of where they are at.
"I think we will be pretty competitive," he said.
"We will find out exactly where we are at and whether we need to make any positional changes or anything."
It has been a tough couple of seasons for the Diesels with player numbers a real issue.
However he feels the club is in a much better position than they were 12 months ago.
"Everything is positive and we're looking very good heading into the season and looking forward to the season starting," Holt said.
"We've got a squad of 25 who have been training solid and outside of that another 10 to 15 that have shown up intermittently."
The Diesels had an extra training session on Saturday with a mini boot camp through town before coming together at Laurie Daley Oval.
Junee also have trial games against Gulgong and Yanco-Wamoon next month leading into the start of the Group Nine season on April 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.