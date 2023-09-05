The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Promising Narrandera ruck Brad Hutchison signs with Ovens and Murray League club North Albury

MM
By Matt Malone
September 5 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New North Albury recruit Brad Hutchison is welcomed on board by recruiting committee member Eryn Knobel on Tuesday. Picture supplied
New North Albury recruit Brad Hutchison is welcomed on board by recruiting committee member Eryn Knobel on Tuesday. Picture supplied

TALENTED Narrandera ruck Brad Hutchison is the latest Riverina footballer to join Ovens and Murray League club North Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.