The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Leeton-Whitton's Cooper Sharman excited for St Kilda's AFL finals campaign

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 5 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton's Cooper Sharman warms up before St Kilda's final home and away game against Brisbane at The Gabba last month. Picture by Getty Images
Leeton's Cooper Sharman warms up before St Kilda's final home and away game against Brisbane at The Gabba last month. Picture by Getty Images

LEETON-Whitton product Cooper Sharman hopes he has done enough this season to convince Ross Lyon he deserves a spot in St Kilda's team for Saturday's AFL elimination final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.