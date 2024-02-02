Turvey Park set to tackle premiership defence without star ruckman

Reigning premiers Turvey Park will be without star ruckman Antony Forato for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Forato played a starring role in the Bulldogs premiership campaign in 2023 missing only three games while also earning a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year.
Bulldogs coach Cal Dooley said the club was grateful for everything Forato had brought to Turvey Park over the last 12 months and wished him well for the upcoming year.
"He was a great clubman for last year," Dooley said.
"He came here and said he would help us chase the ultimate success and we certainly did that.
"We are grateful for everything he brought to us last season not only on the field, but also off the field what he brought to our club and our culture.
"He's just got engaged and we wish him all the best and hope he has a good 2024."
With secondary ruckman Rhett Weidemann also departing the Bulldogs over the off-season, Dooley revealed that the returning Chase Grintell would take on the rucking duties this season.
Dooley said it was great to have Grintell back at the kennel and he was looking forward to seeing him take on the important role.
"One of the first things we did was bring Chaser back in the off-season," he said.
"We are super excited to have him around the club for what he brings in terms of on-field ability but also with his voice and his leadership off-field.
"He's been great so far this pre-season leading the young boys and taking charge in drills and helping me out, being a first year coach it's great to have an experienced head like him around.
"I'm pretty happy to have Chaser back and pretty keen to see what he's going to do for us this year."
Grintell isn't the only player who is likely to play in the ruck this season with Dooley hoping that both Baxter Wallett and Will Voss will also get an opportunity for the Bulldogs.
"Baxter Wallett will get a nice little run in there," he said.
"He burst onto the scene as a full forward, but I think there's some untapped potential there at centre half forward and pinch hitting in the ruck.
"He's got great athletic ability so we reckon we can utilise him in the middle there and he'll bring us a bit of X-factor.
"Then young Will Voss who won the league medal in the 17's last year, we are going to get Chase to work with him pretty closely to keep honing his craft and developing him.
"We have got very high hopes for Vossy over the next couple of years and we are pretty keen to see what he can bring to Turvey Park seniors."
The Bulldogs currently have two trial games locked in against Ainslie and East Wagga-Kooringal while Dooley is still awaiting confirmation from Sydney Uni about heading down to Maher Oval.
Dooley was looking forward to the three games and said the trio of challenges would be the perfect preparation ahead of round one against Wagga Tigers.
"I thought the best way to do the praccy games is to get in three really tough games," he said.
"Obviously Ainslie made the grand final last year in their comp and Sydney Uni from what I understand is quite a strong side in the Sydney competition.
"Then East Wagga has had an outstanding off-season with their recruitment and I thought what better way to test ourselves against three premier sides of their competitions.
"We are going to get a good understanding of where we are at and hopefully it will put us in good stead before Tigers in round one."
