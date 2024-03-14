Narrandera continue productive off-season with signing of key defender

EXPERIENCED defender Luke Paterson has returned to Narrandera to finish his career at his home club.
Paterson has signed with Riverina League club Narrandera for the upcoming season and is the latest in a big group of former players to return to the Eagles.
Paterson spent two seasons at Barellan, playing 29 games for the Two Blues and provided them with a strong key defensive post.
The 32-year-old has previously spent 11 seasons at Narrandera where he amassed about 100 first grade games.
Paterson also spent one year at Morawa in country Western Australia where he was a part of the club's North Midlands premiership.
Narrandera are thrilled to have Paterson back at the club.
"Pup was the cornerstone of the Eagles backline for close to a decade, playing over 100 first grade games," a club statement read.
"He is as tough as they come and when someone lines up on Pup, they know they are in for a long day."
Paterson's return continues a productive off-season for the Eagles under new coach Mark Carroll.
After originally losing the likes of Luke McKay, Jack Powell and Tom Powell, Narrandera have fought back with a host of signings.
The signings are headlined by the recruitment of Brayden Rioli and Edward Puruntatameri-Dunn from Tiwi Islands, while Brent Rose, Shaun Light and Theo Metcalfe have returned to the club.
Narrandera have also added Harry Pole from Mingenew, Coolamon's Alex Carroll and Callum Auldist from Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock.
The loss of Paterson is another blow to Barellan, who have now lost a lot of experience heading into the new season.
