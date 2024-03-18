Six things we learnt from the latest weekend of AFL Riverina trial games

It's been a familiar sight at Collingullie over the last decade to see a Klemke dominating.
Jayden is a two-time Jim Quinn Medal winner, while Matt and Ben have also enjoyed success in the Demons jumper.
Get ready for Josh Klemke to make his mark in the Riverina League this year.
Josh was a standout in Collingullie-Wagga's big win over Marrar in the trial game at Langtry Oval on Saturday.
The classy left footer has impressed all those at Crossroads Oval during the pre-season and it's not hard to see why after his first-up trial effort against the Bombers.
Klemke won Henty's best and fairest last year, fresh from a stint at Lavington in the Ovens and Murray League. Expect him to make a similar impact to that of his cousins at Collingullie.
Also among those to star for the Demons in 19.6 (120) to 7.0 (42) trial win was Noah Harper and Ed Perryman.
Harper started in defence but made most impact when swung forward in the second half. The young gun looks set for a big year.
Jake Hindmarsh is set to make a return to football at The Rock-Yerong Creek this season.
Hindmarsh again showed good signs for the Magpies in their 9.12 (66) to 8.7 (55) trial game win over Wagga Tigers at Victoria Park on Saturday.
He also played in their first trial game win over Billabong Crows the week before.
The 31-year-old last played at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and was a premiership player at Marrar before that.
Hindmarsh hasn't played for a couple of years but has been quick to impress at the Magpies with his strong left foot.
His arrival adds to TRYC's depth and gives them some options.
It's not very often that a team's premiership credentials strengthen without playing a game.
But that was the case for Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Saturday.
The Lions didn't play a trial game on the weekend but the formline behind their one and only trial looked a lot better come Saturday afternoon.
Just seven days after GGGM beat Ovens and Murray League club North Albury by three goals, the Hoppers defeated Farrer League fancies East Wagga-Kooringal by about 15 goals.
The Hawks have been the big movers over the Farrer League off-season and are expected to be one of the teams to beat.
EWK made the trip to Sandy Creek minus a number of regulars but it was still some vindication for the Riverina League heavyweights, who are expected to again be fighting it out for the flag come September.
Key forward Will Ford and Victorian midfielder Lachie Warren ran out in Turvey Park colours for the first time on Saturday.
The reigning Riverina League premiers played their second trial of the pre-season and again were met by strong opposition when going down to Sydney Uni at Maher Oval.
Ford arrives at Turvey Park with a strong footy CV and he showed some promising glimpses in his first hit-out. The athletic full-forward was strong in the air and provided the Bulldogs with a key target in attack despite regularly being outnumbered.
Warren also impressed and was among the Bulldogs' best in his first appearance.
Xavier McDevitt, who crossed to East Wagga-Kooringal from Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes mid-season last year, stepped out for Turvey Park and impressed.
Will Voss rucked well and Baxter Harmer also played well in defence.
Coby Bourke looks set for a breakthrough season at Marrar.
Bourke was fighting it out for best-on-ground honours at Langtry Oval on Saturday despite the Bombers being well-beaten.
The pint-sized midfielder has put on plenty of muscle over the off-season and it paid off in the trial against Collingullie. Bourke matched it in the middle against the Demons and was also explosive out in space.
Bourke has only just turned 18 but already has 28 first grade games under his belt for Marrar so is well-positioned for a big year.
O Week can be a little bit like Christmas day for Charles Sturt University.
A new influx of first-year students hit the university and the Bushpigs find out what has been delivered.
It's only early but it looks as if Christmas could have been good for CSU this year.
The Bushpigs had their second trial game of the pre-season last Thursday night and showed good signs in a 7.8 (50) to 3.9 (27) loss over three quarters.
First-year students Ollie Wortley, Austin Harwood and Paddy Inglis all impressed.
Wortley showed good signs in the midfield, while Harwood and Inglis look set to strengthen the Bushpigs' forward line. Harwood also spent time in the ruck.
Nick Myers and Jack Mason were others to shine for CSU.
