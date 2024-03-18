The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Six things we learnt from the latest weekend of AFL Riverina trial games

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:22pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Turvey Park full-forward Will Ford takes a strong grab against Sydney Uni in the pre-season trial game at Maher Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
New Turvey Park full-forward Will Ford takes a strong grab against Sydney Uni in the pre-season trial game at Maher Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Familiar names but fresh faces set to shine for Collingullie

It's been a familiar sight at Collingullie over the last decade to see a Klemke dominating.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.