Magpies aim to again 'be competitive' after adding further depth to list

THE Rock-Yerong Creek are hopeful that they possess a list that will see them remain 'competitive' in their Farrer League premiership defence.
The Magpies this week unveiled their first signing of the off-season with former Turvey Park captain Jack Brooks coming on board.
They have also welcomed back Jaiden Burkinshaw and Mark Flack to the club, with both players having previously played first grade at the Magpies.
Burkinshaw played seven senior games in 2022 before a broken collarbone ended his season. He had last year off.
Injuries have prevented Flack from reaching his best but the former Narrandera speedster has undoubted ability and spent two seasons at the Magpies in 2015-16.
The arrivals come on the back of Joey Hancock and Liam Lupton's decision to stay in Canberra and play with Eastlake next year. While the Magpies have also lost youngster Cameron Terlich to Henty.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell hopes they have a squad to again be involved in the business end of the season.
"We'd like to think that," Russell said.
"We've retained 95 per cent of our list, which was our priority, and then we've added in some other boys and there were some boys in the twos last year who played all season in the ones so we're hoping those boys are hungry and adds some internal competition.
"A few young boys like Caleb Brown have been training all pre-season so we're hoping for some internal growth.
"We still think, as a side, we're going to hopefully be competitive across the season but that remains to be seen doesn't it?"
Russell was rapt to welcome Brooks on board from Turvey Park.
"Yeah he'll be really good in terms of his experience and he's got bucket loads of talent," he said.
"Obviously he's had a bit of time off from the game but we're really confident the way he's prepared across the pre-season that he'll be a valuable contributor to our side going forward for the year."
Russell and Aiken will get a good look at Brooks in pre-season trial games against Billabong Crows (March 9) and Wagga Tigers (March 16) before settling on what role he will play for the Magpies.
"We haven't really locked anything in," Russell said.
"We have spoken with him and I think he's pretty keen to try and have a run through the midfield. We've had a couple of spots open up with obviously Joey (Hancock) going away that there is that possibility.
"He could also play forward and we also see that he could probably also be a pretty good ball user in the back half so we'll probably use the trial games and work out what best fits for the side.
"He's versatile and could play anywhere."
Russell is also happy to have Burkinshaw and Flack back at the club.
"Jaido played 2022 and broke his collarbone probably middle to the back end of the year and wasn't able to get back and with work he wasn't able to commit to footy," he explained.
"But he's come back and put on a bit of size and he's quite a talented young fella so we think he'll add quite a bit and definitely push for first grade opportunities again this year and hopefully give us something there."
Russell acknowledged that a fit and firing Flack could provide the Magpies with a real weapon.
"He's come to the footy club through a family connection and played there previously," he said.
"As a junior, I played with him and Brad played against him and it's a fair while ago now but in 2012 I think he was up there in the best and fairest at the time and has just been unfortunate with his body that I think he's done three knees and that's obviously impacted on him.
"He's got himself in good nic, we spoke with him and said what's your intentions and he'll play wherever we want. If he's good enough, he's good enough, if not, he'll play wherever he's picked.
"We anticipate with a good pre-season under his belt that he'll get into our ones side throughout the year."
The Magpies have also welcomed Harrison Maher from Thurgoona, while Steve Johnston and Preston Oakman have also joined the club.
