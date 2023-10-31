After a season on the sidelines, Will Herring is looking to make the most of a chance to finally crack Gundagai's first grade side.
Herring is the first confirmed new face at the Tigers after sitting out the 2023 season.
After making the switch from his hometown club to Kangaroos last year, Herring was denied a transfer back to the Tigers after signing a two-year deal with the Wagga club.
Combined with concussion issues, the 24-year-old didn't attempt to move back until midway through the season.
When it was denied he elected to sit out the season and instead helped Gundagai off the field.
Now he can't wait to finally get back to playing.
"I'm really looking forward it to," Herring said.
"It should be good just being back home and playing with a few of my mates."
The chance to breakthrough into first grade was a big part behind Herring's move to Kangaroos in the first place.
He did that before the arrival of Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt, who played for Gundagai in 2022, changed things.
"I had a few issues with my head but I was looking forward to going back to Gundagai as I had an opportunity but it just didn't work out," Herring said.
"It was almost halfway through the season.
"I ended up having the year off, which was alright."
While still based in Wagga, the chance to play for his hometown club remains a big draw card.
"Gundagai is my home town and I've always wanted to play with them," Herring said.
"Hopefully we can go alright next year."
Returning Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay is pleased to have Herring back on board.
He believes it will give the Tigers another halves option as they look to regroup after missing finals last season.
"It was a shame what happened to Will but he's a good kid and a good footballer and will come back," Hay said.
"We might look at a few changes around the team with Will coming back in but we will see what happens.
"We're going to have a few halves there now so we've got a couple of options."
After missing their undefeated season, Herring was on the sidelines as the club failed to qualify any of their sides
Herring is now looking to help Gundagai get back on track.
"It was pretty disappointing this year but I think in the next few years to come we should be right," he said.
"We are looking in the right direction with a few locals coming through and hopefully it all pays off."
