The Newcastle Knights have added former Penrith winger Tom Jenkins to their roster for the next two seasons.
The club confirmed the long-anticipated recruitment of Jenkins on Tuesday.
The Young Cherrypickers junior joins Newcastle after making six appearances for the Panthers over the past seasons.
The 22-year-old scored five tries in five NRL matches in 2023, following his debut and single appearance the year before.
He featured in Penrith's 20-12 win over Newcastle in June and was part of their extended team for their grand final win over Brisbane.
Listed as a centre by his former club, Jenkins started all of his first-grade appearances on the wing.
He likely be battling it out with Enari Tuala and other existing Knights players to fill the void left by departed winger Dominic Young next season.
Young signed with Sydney Roosters early last season for the next four years after the Englishman scored 43 tries in 51 NRL appearances in his years years at the Knights.
Knights football director Peter Parr is pleased to have Jenkins on board.
"We see Tom as a long term NRL player and we are thankful he chose the Knights," Parr said in a statement.
"He has a skill set we believe complements our style of play and will add valuable depth to our outside backs."
Jenkins will commence pre-season training on November 23, when the vast majority of the first-grade squad are due to return.
