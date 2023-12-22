The Daily Advertiser
Payne excited for his upcoming move to Melbourne

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 22 2023 - 4:15pm
Young Griffith forward Patrick Payne is excited to be making the move to Avondale Heights for next season. Picture by Madeline Begley
Talented young forward Patrick Payne is excited for a change of scenery next season after recently signing with Avondale Heights.

