Twin brothers Jaxon and Blake Ryan have signed with Wodonga Raiders for next season.
The pair are Leeton-Whitton juniors and they both made their senior debuts for the Crows in round one this past season against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Blake showed a lot of promise in his first year at the senior level playing 15 games and he recently picked up the award for best first year player at Leeton-Whitton's presentation night.
Jaxon meanwhile played 13 games this season which followed on from a stellar 2022 campaign in under 17.5's that saw him claim the club's leading goal kicking award
Jaxon (198cm) and Blake (195cm) will add some height to the Raiders list for next season and their recruitment follows on from the recent signings of Zak Sartore and Brock Murray.
The Raiders have also signed former Greater Western Sydney and Western Bulldogs player Sam Darley for next season who coached the Crows back in 2020.
