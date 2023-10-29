The Daily Advertiser
Bidgeegators impress in first premier league appearance

Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 29 2023 - 7:22pm, first published 4:49pm
While there's no expectations of grand success for the Bidgeegators in their first season in the Water Polo ACT Premier League, they've already impressed coach Ryan Menz.

