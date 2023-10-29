Warriors finish first round of games with a win over every side

There's a good feeling among the South Wagga premier team after going through the first rounds of the Softball Wagga season.
With players returning to the squad this season after expanding their families, a new challenge in the form of an additional team, and more than a decade of chemistry, catcher Sam O'Neill said the vibes are high.
Heading to Albury low in numbers on Saturday, Warriors were handed an auto-out, but were still able to push past the Comets to a 4-3 win.
O'Neill said it was a high quality game, with her side enjoying the challenge of a new pitch and opponent.
"It was awesome game, we all loved it," O'Neill said.
"I don't even think that, and it's nothing to take away from the teams here in Wagga obviously we've been playing with them for many years, playing a new team, we have not had laughs as much as we have.
"We're trying to get to know them at the same time [as playing], the banter, the jokes that went backwards and forwards.
"It was a little bit different playing over their way, we're definitely not used to the ground and I think majority of the laughs come from that we spent more time on our bums than what we did on our feet, flat surface, thick grass, not used to it.
"I catch and even just not having that dirt around the soles of my feet to kind of utilise to slide on and things like that, so it was a little bit tricky but it actually gave the the game a little bit of a uniqueness in that we all had a bit of a laugh about it. "
Not only complementary of the new side in the competition, O'Neill said the quality of umpires at the game was also exciting.
Pleased with the continued development of officials in Wagga, she said it was nice to play under a level five eye.
Feeling the teams were well matched overall, O'Neill said both teams had some big hits, with home runs for both sides.
Playing without a full squad, she said the years of learning how one another plays really helped pull the Warriors the win.
"There were some massive hits by everyone and that kept us on our toes as we only had two outfield instead of the three," she said.
"Kristy Mohr did an amazing job, she covered both left field and centre field, Jayla [Nix] who was playing second base played second and centre field, so she was running from the second base line all the way out to take a catch in centre field.
"So just that utility and knowledge that comes with experience, knowing where the play is going to be on the back of Montana's [Kearnes] pitch, knowing where I am at the plate to know where the likeliness of the ball is going to go and be hit to, and being able to have that versatility to be able to change it up really quick, is really important."
Excited for the next time the teams come together, this time back in Wagga, O'Neill said the season's start has her side feeling good and ready for a strong summer of softball.
In the other game for the weekend, Turvey Park Blue had a surprise win over Turvey Park red 10-6.
