Wagga athletes selected in Emerging Blues program ahead of 2025 State of Origin

She's already played for Australia this year but Claudia Wheatley is far from finished on her touch football journey.
Selected in the NSW Touch Emerging Blues squad, Wheatley is one of three Wagga athletes tagged for future State of Origin duties.
The squads, which aim to build an elite NSW team ahead of the 2024 touch football State of Origin series, will meet twice annually for training camps, providing selected athletes with a holistic and elite experience.
Excited for her selection, Wheatley said she's grateful for the chance to continue developing her skills at a high level.
"It just allows me to still develop my skill, even though I've been up to that level, it allows me to keep playing touch at a high level," Wheatley said.
"There's always going to be a challenge and I love that.
"I know a couple of girls that have been selected and I've heard of some other girls that have been selected, laying against them, playing with them.
"It's really great forming new friendships so that when I go to other competitions, I know that they'll be there and it just makes everything more exciting, just happy creating new friends."
Competing at the Asia Pacific Youth Touch Cup back in May, Wheatley said it was always her goal to remain in the NSW system after her national call up.
"After Aussie touch, it was more my goal trying to get into New South Wales touch because that's kind of our main event, State of Origin" she said.
The Emerging Blues program is designed not only to improve touch skills, but to improve athletes overall well-being.
Wheatley said she's already received information and support on things such as nutrition and mental health.
"The same day the team got released, our program got sent out and it's all about mental health and nutrition as well, so I'm really excited to learn all about that as well," she said.
"It helps you learn new things about just becoming an athlete and allows you to become a better athlete as well."
Wheatley will be joined by fellow Wagga athletes Cleo Buttifant and Ethan Semple in the program also.
The trio competed together for Australia earlier this year and Wheatley said it's always good to see fellow Wagga athletes succeeding.
Both the boys and girls squads will attend their first training camp next month ahead of the 2025 series.
