A terrific knock from Tim Cameron guided Wagga RSL to a 48-run win over Lake Albert which has elevated the Bulldogs into second position on the ladder.
For the second straight week, Cameron (83) starred with the bat for the Bulldogs and RSL captain-coach Sam Perry admitted that it might be time to elevate him further up the order.
"It'll be something that we'll definitely have to think about," Perry said.
"He's come off a really good 46 against Wagga City and then 83 yesterday it shows how passionate he is about the club and his desire to win.
"It's definitely something we'll think about but I think he suits the middle order really well because he can control the game a bit more which has worked well the last couple of weeks.
"He's definitely impressed everyone that's in our camp and fingers crossed he can keep doing that throughout the year."
Solid contributions from Tim Jenkins (21) at the top of the order and Charlie Munn (22no) at the tail of the innings helped RSL reach a total of 8-193 off their 50 overs.
With a solid total on the board, the Bulldogs then executed well with ball in hand as they dismissed the Bulls for 145 in the 38th over.
The win improves RSL's record to 2-1 and Perry was pleased they could put in a good showing in their opening one-day contest of the season.
"There was definitely aspects of the game where it was probably in the balance," he said.
"There were times when we were batting where we were probably going to be scraping to get to 120.
"But I think we saw a bit of brilliance from Timmy Cameron, he's not bowling as much this year so he's taking a bit more pride in his batting and yesterday he was pretty classy."
It was an even contribution with the ball from the Bulldogs bowling unit as Rod Guy (2-22), Perry (2-24), Munn (2-25) and Sam Smith (2-31) all found themselves amongst the wickets.
Perry was overall pretty happy with their bowling efforts however noted there was still a couple of areas to improve upon.
"We started a bit slow with the ball and to their credit they came out all guns blazing," he said.
"Alex Tucker got off to a flyer which was a bit hard to contain, but I thought Charlie Munn, Sam Smith and Rod Guy all bowled superbly through the middle there.
"They got us back in the game, they were going for eights and nines for a little while there at the start of the innings.
"At our first drinks the game was probably in their favour a little bit, but we just spoke about how important the next 17 overs would be and thankfully I think we took six or seven wickets and finished the game off.
"It was very pleasing that the spinners in the middle overs went our way, but there is still a few things to work on from our end."
The Bulldogs have so far grabbed wins in both the Twenty20 and one-day formats of the competition however Perry believes there are aspects his side are going to have to work on over the coming weeks.
"I think it's just the first 10 overs with the ball," he said.
"We've sort of struggled there a little bit this year and blokes have probably been thrown in the deep end.
"Toby Haylock and Lachie Higman to their credit kept digging in, but they have both been probably chucked in the deep end without having a senior fast bowler there to help them through a couple of tough overs.
"To our credit I think we ended up bowling quite well, even batting wise I think Timmy Jenkins started really well and Tommy Lavender looked pretty good as well."
Wagga RSL 8-193 (T Cameron 83, C Munn 22no; N Brookes 3-26, C Bock 3-45) d Lake Albert 145 (A Tucker 36, I Cooper 30; R Guy 2-22, S Perry 2-24, C Munn 2-25, S Smith 2-31)
